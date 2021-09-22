Richmond County Sheriff’s Office aids in dynamite disposal in Oconee, GA

OCONEE, Ga. (WJBF) – After a load of dynamite was found near the city of Oconee, GA, today, Washington County Sheriff’s Office called in help from Richmond County.

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office tells WJBF that they sent the county’s Hazardous Devices Unit to Oconee today in order to safely dispose of the old explosives after being discovered by Washington County deputies in a shed.

Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran commented on his Office’s social media page that the dynamite was later detonated.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Keith Thompson assisted in the disposal.