AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff, Richard Roundtree, will hold a press conference Thursday.

He is expected to talk about continuing efforts to reduce violent crime in the community.

Members of the press will be briefed at the sheriff’s office in downtown Augusta.

You may remember last month, a two year drug investigation dubbed Operation Snowfall, resulted in more than 30 arrests, including the arrest of three murder suspects.

