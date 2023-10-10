AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find the vehicle and driver involved in a hit-and-run on Lumpkin Rd.

The crash happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7 on Lumpkin Rd. at Flemming Ave. in Augusta.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect’s vehicle struck and killed 38-year-old Joni Mitchell as they were riding their bicycle. The suspect then reportedly fled the scene.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect’s vehicle is a dark-colored SUV and may have front-end damage from the crash.

If you have any information about this hit-and-run, contact the sheriff’s office at 706-821-1080.