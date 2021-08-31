AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the area and in schools, the Richmond County School System will transition all schools to learn at home for two days following the Labor Day holiday.

All Richmond County students will learn at home from Tuesday, September 7tH – Wednesday, September 8th. Students will go back to school for face to face instruction on Thursday, September 9th.

Families will receive information from their students schools with instructions for the at home learning days. While students are learning from home, school system departments will clean, disinfect and replenish soap, hand sanitizer, masks and water.

Families may pick up their students meals from their schools on Tuesday, September 7th between 10:30 am – 4:00 pm.

If you have any questions, please contact your student’s respective school or teacher.