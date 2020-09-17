Richmond County Schools to release early Thursday and remain closed Friday

RICHMOND COUNTY (WJBF) – Richmond County schools will release students early today, Thursday, September 17th and remain closed the 18th.

We are experiencing substantial impact from flooding in our schools . As a result and in an effort to ensure our students are in safe facilities, we will begin implementing our Early Release schedule at noon today. Schools will remain closed tomorrow for students and teachers. All other RCSS personnel will report to work.

The schedule for Early Release is as follows:

2:30pm schools – 12:00pm

3:15pm schools – 12:45pm

3:25pm schools – 12:55pm

4:00pm schools – 1:30 pm

4:30pm schools – 2:00 pm

5:15pm schools – 2:45 pm

5:30pm schools – 3:00pm

After-school partner programs will operate as follows: