Richmond County Schools to release early Thursday and remain closed Friday

RICHMOND COUNTY (WJBF) – Richmond County schools will release students early today, Thursday, September 17th and remain closed the 18th.
Read the entire release below:
We are experiencing substantial impact from flooding in our schools . As a result and in an effort to ensure our students are in safe facilities, we will begin implementing our Early Release schedule at noon today. Schools will remain closed tomorrow for students and teachers. All other RCSS personnel will report to work.
The schedule for Early Release is as follows:
- 2:30pm schools – 12:00pm
- 3:15pm schools – 12:45pm
- 3:25pm schools – 12:55pm
- 4:00pm schools – 1:30 pm
- 4:30pm schools – 2:00 pm
- 5:15pm schools – 2:45 pm
- 5:30pm schools – 3:00pm
After-school partner programs will operate as follows:
- Boys and Girls Club after-school facilities will be closed today and Boys and Girls Clubs will open tomorrow.
- Family Y after-school facilities will be closed both days.
- Augusta Parks and Recreation Care Centers will be open both days.
- Jessye Norman School of the Arts will be closed both days.
- All extracurricular activities and practices for today have been cancelled.
- Meal delivery and pick up for virtual learners will continue as scheduled tomorrow.
- All RCSS students will work on asynchronous assignments tomorrow.