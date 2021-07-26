Richmond County schools to offer free meals to all students

Trays of food at a school cafeteria. (KOIN)

RICHMOND COUNTY (WJBF) – The Richmond County School system will offer free meals to all students during the 2021-22 school year.

The Georgia Department of Education School Nutrition Program has announced that Georgia schools may participate in the Seamless Summer Option for the National School Lunch and Breakfast Programs in the 2021-2022 school year.

Richmond County School System families are not required to complete meal applications to qualify for free breakfast and lunch meals.

