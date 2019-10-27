Richmond County Schools to host Battle of the Bands in November

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The 3rd Annual Battle of the Bands is headed to Butler High School on November 3.

Participating bands include the Academy of Richmond County, Butler High School, Cross Creek High School, Glenn Hills High School, Hephzibah High School, T.W. Josey High School, Lucy C. Laney High School, Westside High School, Burke County High School, and Twiggs County High School and many more.

The Florida A&M Marching 100 will also perform.

Pre-sale tickets are available for purchase at each of the participating schools or the RCBOE Central Office for only $10. Tickets will also be available on the day

of the event for $15.

Fine Arts Program Administrator for Richmond County Schools Lynwood Holmes stopped by Good Morning Augusta Weekends to share more details with anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk.