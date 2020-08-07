Richmond County Schools providing meals for the remainder of August

Bags of school lunches are ready for grab-and-go during the coronavirus, March 16, 2020 (KOIN)

RICHMOND COUNTY (WJBF) – Richmond County Nutrition Services will provide meals for all Richmond County children from August 7 through August 28.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., meals will be distributed on Tuesdays and Fridays starting Friday, August 7, 2020. Meals will be available for pickup from your nearest zoned school or by bus route.

Households with multiple children can pick up all meals at one school or one bus stop.

This “Summer Meal Program” phase of the nutrition services roll-out for 2020 will be providing meals for children between age 0 and 18.

For more information on delivery routes, go to www.rcboe.org and click on “August Meal Service” for bus routes, delivery and pick-up sites.

Latest Headlines: