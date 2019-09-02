Richmond County Schools closed Tuesday thru Thursday

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County School System has announced that area schools will be closed for at least three days this week in preparation to house Hurricane Dorian evacuees.

Schools will be closed from Tuesday, September 3rd through Thursday, September 5th.

The school system says they will be receiving medical evacuees on Monday, with general population evacuees coming on Tuesday.

All extracurricular events are also canceled, including Middle School and Junior Varsity Football games.

All RCSS 10, 11 and 12 month employees not directly supporting relief efforts will not report to work.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for any updates to these closures if they happen.