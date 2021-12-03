Richmond County School System wants public input on academic calendar

Augusta, GA (WJBF)- People have a chance to give their opinion on the Academic Calendar in Richmond County schools for the next two years.

The school system is looking at two options for the academic calendar. They want to know how people feel about asynchronous days, or learn from home days.

“We made sure to honor things like a week off at Thanksgiving, a week off at spring break and two weeks at Christmas, but we really wanted some feed back on how they feel about our asynchronous days,” said Dr. Malinda Cobb, Associate Superintendent of Academic Services.

Option A contains four digital learning days and two early release days. Option B has four early release days, two of which are only for elementary schools.

Dr. Cobb said public opinion, especially from guardians, carries a lot of weight when it comes time to adopt a calendar.

“It holds a lot of weight. We feel comfortable that they’re both good solid options. It’s just two different approaches. That feedback is very important to us. We don’t want to step too far out without making sure this is what the community really wants,” she explained.

People who want to give their input on which calendar the school system chooses have until December 8th to take the survey.

