Richmond County School System to postpone events

(AUGUSTA) WJBF – The Richmond County School System has released a statement concerning the coronavirus and the safety of students, faculty, and staff.

“Due to public health concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, the Richmond County School System has postponed events to ensure the health and safety of students, staff, and the community.

All athletic events are postponed until further notice.

Public hearings, kindergarten round-up, the special education transition fair, the

job fair, and other school system sponsored events are postponed until further

notice.

At this time, Richmond County has no confirmed cases of coronavirus and

school will remain open. As the situation changes or more information becomes

available, decisions on school closures will be made at that time.”