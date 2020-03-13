(AUGUSTA) WJBF – The Richmond County School System has released a statement concerning the coronavirus and the safety of students, faculty, and staff.
“Due to public health concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, the Richmond County School System has postponed events to ensure the health and safety of students, staff, and the community.
All athletic events are postponed until further notice.
Public hearings, kindergarten round-up, the special education transition fair, the
job fair, and other school system sponsored events are postponed until further
notice.
At this time, Richmond County has no confirmed cases of coronavirus and
school will remain open. As the situation changes or more information becomes
available, decisions on school closures will be made at that time.”
School leaders want to reiterate that Richmond County Schools are not closed.
NewsChannel6 will continue to monitor this story.
Latest Headlines:
- Richmond County School System to postpone events
- USC Aiken transitioning to remote instruction
- Boston Marathon postponed until Sept. 14 amid virus concerns
- Some US colleges cancel, postpone graduation over virus, including SCAD
- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cleveland postponed