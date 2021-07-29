Richmond County School System to implement updated CDC, DPH mask guidance

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County School System has updated back to school plans to require masks in response to the updated CDC guidance issued July 27th.

Beginning August 2nd, masks will be required for all K-12 students, staff and visitors to all Richmond County School System facilities and on school busses regardless of vaccination status.

RCSS will reopen for in-person instruction for all students. Elementary students start back on Thursday, August 5th while K-8, Middle and High Schools will start Monday, August 9th.

The School System will continue to work with the Department of Public Health to implement best practices for COVID-19 response and reporting. CDC and DPH guidance states, students identified as close contact with positive COVID-19 cases will not have to quarantine if both are wearing masks properly in a school setting.

Students will be allowed to take off their masks during lunch and while they are outside. Accommodations will be made for those unable to wear masks for documented medical reasons.

Richmond County School System will continue to update COVID-19 mitigation plans throughout the 2021-2022 school year.