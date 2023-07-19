RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County School System is looking to hire.

On Wednesday, July 26 at the Central Office from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., recruiters and hiring managers will be on-site to conduct interviews and discuss open positions.

Dr. Cecil Clark, Richmond County School System Chief Human Resources Officer says, “We are looking for talented and dedicated individuals to join our high-performing workforce to support the educational offerings and resources required to educate more than 30,000 students. Our employees are eligible for excellent benefits, and we offer professional development and a collaborative work environment.”