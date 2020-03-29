Richmond County School System to distribute devices to HS seniors to support distance learning

RICHMOND COUNTY (WJBF) – The Richmond County School System (RCSS) will distribute laptops to high school seniors with limited access to laptops or web connected devices.
Due to the extension of coronavirus related school closures by Governor Kemp, RCSS evaluated the needs of students approaching graduation to have access to technology for credit recovery opportunities and to stay up to date on course assignments.
- What: RCSS Device Distribution for high school seniors
- When: Monday, March 30, 2020 at 10:00am
- Where: Hephzibah High School, 4558 Brothersville Road, Hephzibah, GA 30815
- Who:Richmond County School System and RCBOE President, Mr. Jimmy Atkins
