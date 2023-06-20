AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County School System (RCSS) received three awards from the Verizon Innovative Learning Schools (VILS) initiative for efforts to support equitable and effective uses of technology in classrooms.

Two RCSS employees were recognized for their achievements and the school system received the “Model for Sustainability” award.

Associate superintendent of academic services at the Richmond County School System, Dr. Malinda Cobb says, “We are proud of our schools and project leaders who have been instrumental in providing our students with laptops, at-home Internet connectivity, and training for our teachers and students and we believe this work can transform learning and inspire our students.”

RCSS was one of three school systems that received the “Model for Sustainability” award out of 94 districts in the initiative. RCSS was recognized for its collaborative team structure at the district level and the ongoing impact of the Technology Integration Matrix (TIM), a framework used to enhance learning through the targeted use of technology.

The Richmond County School System joined the Verizon Innovative Learning initiative in February 2021 with five participating schools, A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet School, Hepzibah Middle School, Tutt Middle School, Langford Middle School, and Spirit Creek Middle School.

The initiative provides schools and staff with free technology and access, extensive training and support, and opportunities to network with other information technology professionals to develop engaging and sustainable teaching and learning plans for students.

RCSS joins more than 560 schools from across the country as a member of the initiative.