RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County School System is hosting a job fair in order to recruit workers for transportation jobs.

According to school officials, the school system is looking for bus drivers, bus attendants, and mechanics to support the safe and timely transport of the students in the county.

The school fair will take place Tuesday, September 6th from 9 A.M. to 2 P.M. at the Transportation Department at 2950 Mike Padgett Highway.

Transportation Senior Director Paul Abbott is available to talk about the job fair and our open positions.