Richmond County School System adds online school

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County School System is offering a new school choice option for a limited number of students in grades 6-12.

The school system is accepting applications for students interested in online instruction for the 2021-2022 school year.

E-School students will commit to attend classes virtually for the entire school year. Students will be able to participate in extracurricular activities and graduate from their zoned school.

E-School applications are open through May 31 and students will be selected through the lottery process.

Students not selected to attend e-School will be registered to attend classes at their zoned school.

More information and the application visit: https://www.rcboe.org/eSchoolApplication.