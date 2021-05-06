Richmond County school receives Military Flagship Award

Fort Gordon, GA (WJBF)- Yesterday, Georgia’s state school superintendent was in Augusta to present an award to a school in Richmond County.

The Military Flagship Award is an award given to Georgia schools who exemplify service to military children and their families.

“Also, I think the level of contact, that they’re looking at, they’re reaching out to parents and how the receive parents. Again, even prior to their coming on board… I think what was shared with me they have parents that are calling from overseas two or three months out from assignment to check out the schools,” said State Superintendent, Richard Wood.

Wood said he grew up in a military family, referring to himself as a “military brat.” He said it’s important to recognize schools who go above and beyond in their service to military families.

Wood presented Freedom Park School on Fort Gordon with the award. Schools who apply for the award have to provide specific examples of their outreach to military families.

Wood said the Freedom Park stands out because they go out of their way to communicate with and assure military parents that their students will have the help they need to adjust to a new school.

“What we are looking at is customer service. How are we welcoming our students and families into the school, how are we supporting them during the year? Whether that’s during deployment, reassignment, or even transition outside of the state, to make sure everything goes smooth,” Wood explained.

Dr. Titania Singh is the principal of Freedom Park School on Fort Gordon. She said that receiving this award is a high honor, but especially poignant during Teacher Appreciation week after a very difficult school year.

“And so I think this award is great for teacher appreciation week because they work so hard throughout the school year every year and particularly this year. To keep kids safe and happy and healthy and learning,” said Dr. Singh.

She said that though the year has been challenging for faculty and students, the teachers have their students health and happiness in mind as their first priority.

Freedom Park is the first school on a military installation and the second school in the CSRA to receive the award. The first was Riverside Elementary in Columbia County.

Photojournalist: Mark Gaskins