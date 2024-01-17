AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- The Richmond County School District has been awarded nearly $10 million for new electric buses. They’re one of 7 districts in the state receiving grant money for the transition.

School buses have diesel engines which produce harmful emissions like carcinogens that are known to cause cancer. Transitioning school buses to zero or low emission engines helps provide cleaner air for the community.

“When the buses are sitting at a school and idling, there’s diesel fumes that are emitted and the whole time that they’re driving, but sometimes at schools they are sitting there idling to keep the bus warmer or keep it cool in the summertime. Well this bus will not give any emissions off,” explained Paul Abbott, Senior Director of Transportation for Richmond County Schools.

Every day nearly 500 million diesel school buses around the country take kids to and from school. And in Richmond County, it’s no different.

“So we transport approximately 20,000 a day. Our enrollment is around 30…close to 31,000. So about two thirds of students get on a bus at some point during the day,” said Abbott.

The Richmond County School System will receive 25 out of 156 new electric school buses coming to some Georgia school districts. It’s part of President Joe Biden’s Clean School Bus Program under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“They had a similar grant last year. It was more of an application, not real involved. And it was a lottery process,” Abbott continued. “And we were still a priority one system, so we put in last year. We just weren’t selected. So we submitted this year and we were selected.”

Not only will these buses help clean up air pollution, but they will save Richmond County schools hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“So there will be a substantial cost reduction in diesel fuel. And a big reduction in the amount it costs to service the bus. It won’t be having to change the oil and the filters and things like that anymore. So the servicing of the bus will be much quicker, much less involved and much less costly.”

Each electric bus will replace a current diesel bus. Richmond County expects to have the new buses in its fleet within the next two years.