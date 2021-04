AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF)– Richmond County Police advice people to be on the lookout for Nathan Darnell Wilson.

Wilson is wanted for an assault that occurred at Hardee’s located at 3696 Windsor Spring Rd. on April 10, 2021.

Wilson is believed to be in a silver Chevrolet Trailblazer with Georgia tag of RUX1233.

Any information concerning this subject, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706)-821-1020 or 821-1080.