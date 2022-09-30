AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)-Bag after bag…. up to five going into each trunk…. until city workers unloaded some I700 sandbags.

So many bags, and so many cars, within 30 minutes they were all gone.

Cars lined up in the asphalt pavement field waiting to get sandbags, residents say they’re doing their best to prepare for Hurricane Ian.

“Well it ain’t that often around here so whenever it is we got to what we got to do” said Allen Herndon , picking up sandbags.

Even the ones who have never experienced a hurricane storm before.

“Actually I just moved here last year so this is my first one so I don’t really know what to expect” said Crystal Harper.

Some say they are picking up sandbags to prepare for the flooding that may come in their area.

But that’s not all the preparation they’re doing….

“ Well I’ve already gotten my supplies my water batteries flashlights” said Harper.

Organizers say during times like this, they’re happy to help whenever it’s needed.

“I think it’s important because it’s really helping a lot of elder people they really can’t get out and get it just helping them kind of protect their home and I think it’s good that we’re doing this to help out” said Sallie Blandenberg, Supervisor for asphalt pavement city of Augusta.

Blandenberg says it’s a good idea to have some specific essentials on hand, too.

“ Blankets or anything in case your power goes out you got extra blankets bottle water you know just to keep all the necessities you need or can goods just to help” said Blandenberg.