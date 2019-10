AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting in Augusta.

It happened just before midnight Monday on the 1100 hundred block of 10th Avenue.

Police say the victim, 34 year old Michael Holt Jr., was shot at least once.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No word yet on a motive or suspects.

NewsChannel 6 will continue to follow this developing story.