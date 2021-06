AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Deputies are looking for 22-year-old Kenneth Lee Brown in reference to an aggravated assault.

The incident occurred on the 3200 block of Wrightsboro Rd. on May 30, 2021. Brown frequents the motels around Washington Road. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information concerning Brown’s whereabouts, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.