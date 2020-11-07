Richmond County man wanted for Aggravated Assault

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to locate an Aggravated Assault suspect.

The incident happened Saturday, November 7th, on the 3400 block of Monte Carlo Drive.

29-year old, Casual Keith Smith, is believed to be in possession of a stolen black 2007 Jaguar S-Type with a Georgia license plate of : KSMITH1.

The RCSO says caution should be used around Smith who is known to be violent.

He has several active warrants for his arrest.

If you know anything about the incident or of Smith’s whereabouts, contact the RCSO at (706)-821-1020 or 821-1080.

