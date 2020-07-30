Richmond County man sought for a number of crimes; the latest is Aggravated Assault

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for several crimes over the past few months.

Tyraldo Marquette Singleton’s latest alleged incident occurred in Allen Homes.

He’s wanted for Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, and Simple Battery.

He is also wanted for incidents that happened on:

Singleton is known to frequent the area of 15th Street and Essie McIntyre Boulevard.

If you know of Singleton’s whereabouts contact the RCSO.

