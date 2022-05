AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Another Augusta man has been found guilty of sex crimes against a child.

On Thursday, May 5th, a Richmond County Jury found Quint Evans guilty of Criminal Attempt to Commit Rape, Aggravated Assault, False Imprisonment, and 3 counts of Child Molestation.

This is the second guilty verdict regarding sex crimes against children this week.

Evans faces a potential sentence of up to 120 years for harming a child.