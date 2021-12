AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Charles Webster Detention Center on Phinizy Road is on lockdown during an investigation into illegal contraband in the jail.

Investigators say they were tipped off over the weekend about the contraband.

A search turned up cell phones, tobacco products and some home-made weapons.

Several deputies were labeled as the source of those items.

Investigators say there could be several arrests.

The jail will be on lockdown until further notice.