AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate homicides.

Deputies responded to B Street in Olmstead Homes for shooting at 9:20 p.m. Upon arrival, the deputies learned that a man had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital by a private vehicle where he died.

Then around 10:30 p.m., deputies responded to Old Savannah Road in reference to another shooting. They located a man who was shot at least once and was found dead at the scene.

It is unknown at this time if the incidents are related, but county on NewsChannel 6 to keep you updated on this active case.