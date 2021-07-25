Richmond County investigators investigating two unrelated Sunday morning homicides

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Richmond County investigators are investigating two unrelated Sunday morning murders.

At 12:35 a.m., officers responded to the 3600 block of Meadowgrove Dr. about an unknown situation. When they arrived, deputies found one victim with a gunshot wound. He was transported to AUMC, via ambulance. His condition is unknown at this time.

Another shooting victim, later identified as Jaylen Nairne, 18, of Augusta, was dropped off in a personal vehicle at University Hospital with at least one gunshot wound. He later died there.

Investigators determined he was involved in the same incident.

Male wanted for questioning in Meadowgrove Dr. incident on. Authorities say he was the driver of the pictured vehicle, which is possibly a white Nissan Versa. He’s considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information, contact the Sgt. Christopher Langford or any on-duty investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Then at 4:10 a.m., a male was involved in an altercation with another person at the bus shelter on Walton Way at Crawford Ave.

The male was struck several times and died from the injuries.

An autopsy will be performed at the GBI Lab.

According to Coroner Mark Bowen, the name will not be released until the next of kin has been notified.

These are two unrelated crimes.