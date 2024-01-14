AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reports investigators are looking into a murder-suicide. Deputies responded to the 1200 Block of Holden Drive, near the medical district, on Sunday at 9 p.m. in reference to a dead person in the home. When they arrived, deputies located a woman dead from a gun shot wound. Deputies then located a man dead from an apparent self-inflicted gun shot wound. Authorities reported this is an active investigation and no further information will be released.