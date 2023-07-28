AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Some of our local heroes are being recognized for their hard work.

Richmond County educators and first responders were invited to enjoy a free breakfast at Faith Outreach church in Hephzibah.

It was hosted by the ‘Augusta Community Outreach Consortium.’

The annual event is a way to say ‘Thank You’ to these important members of our community.

“As we bring together our educators and our first responders they are able to see that they are not alone. being in the car or in the classroom you can get the sense that you’re alone, and wondering is the community behind me, is the community for me? This is our opportunity to tell them that yes we are behind you , yes we are for you, and yes we do pray for you,” explains Sabrina Sachez / Secretary of the Augusta Community Outreach Consortium.

Richmond County students start heading back to the classroom on August 3rd.