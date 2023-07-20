RICHMOND COUNTY (WJBF) – Good news coming from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Thursday.

Sheriff Richard Roundtree came to NewsChannel 6 today for an appearance on The Means Report.

He told us that Deputy Ken Mercer has been released from the hospital.

Deputy Mercer was injured in a shootout in Downtown Augusta on July 8th.

More on Deputy Mercer:

He was shot by 36-year-old Duterval Sejour, who was shot and killed by police.

Mercer says he so grateful for the prayers and support.

