RICHMOND COUNTY (WJBF) – Good news coming from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Thursday.
Sheriff Richard Roundtree came to NewsChannel 6 today for an appearance on The Means Report.
He told us that Deputy Ken Mercer has been released from the hospital.
Deputy Mercer was injured in a shootout in Downtown Augusta on July 8th.
He was shot by 36-year-old Duterval Sejour, who was shot and killed by police.
Mercer says he so grateful for the prayers and support.
You can catch Sheriff Roundtree’s full interview Monday at 12:30 on The Means Report.