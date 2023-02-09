RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – On February 9th, approximately 3:15 a.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the residence of Deputy Jailer Diane Maultsby in reference to a domestic incident involving her juvenile son.

Following an investigation by Criminal Investigation Division, Deputy Jailer Maultsby was arrested for Reckless Conduct.

Deputy Jailer Diane Maultsby

She has been placed on administrative leave pending an Internal Affairs investigation.

Deputy Jailer Diane Maultsby began her employment with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on November 10, 2001, assigned to the Jail Division.

Due to the active criminal and internal investigations, no further information will be released at this time.