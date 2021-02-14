Richmond County Deputy involved in accident on Goshen Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A Richmond County Deputy was involved in an accident while responding to a call, Sunday night.

On February 14, a Richmond County Deputy was responding to a call, was traveling on the 1500 block of Goshen Road and was involved in an accident where he struck a house.

The Deputy has been transported to AUMC by ambulance and his injuries are not life threatening. There were no other injuries in the accident.

The Deputy’s identity is not being released at this time and the accident is currently under investigation.