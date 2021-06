AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies are looking for 36-year-old Nicole Marie Fannon.

Fannon was last seen at 11:00 am on May 31, 2021 at Amanda Circle. She was wearing an orange shirt, blue pants and had a pink and black book bag.

She suffers from Bi-Polar Disorder and was sending suicidal messages to her family. She is believed to be on foot at this time.

If you have seen Nicole Fannon, please contact Investigator Joshua Evans at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020.