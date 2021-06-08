Richmond County Deputies search for missing teen girls

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies are looking for two missing teenage girls.

15-year-old Kaniya Grace was last seen June 1, 2021 at 7:45am leaving her home on the 500 block of Post Oak Lane. Grace was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

She is possibly with 15-year-old Kenya Campbell. Campbell was last seen May 18, 2021 at 6:00 pm leaving her home on the 700 block of East Cedar Street.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Campbell and or Grace, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.