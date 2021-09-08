Richmond County COVID-19 Vaccination Incentive Program Underway

FILE – In this April 26, 2021 file photo, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at UNLV, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Health Department has parterned with the City of Augusta to serve as city-authorized clinic for distribution of the Covid 19 Vaccine Incentive Program.

The program begins today, September 8th, at the health department’s designated vaccination clinic located at 2420 Windsor Spring Road, as well as the May Park Community Center.

This program is open to all residents of Richmond County who become fully vaccinated on or after September 8, 2021, AND who became fully vaccinated on the dates between August 19, 2021 and September 7, 2021.

Individuals are considered fully vaccinated if they receive two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccinations or one dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccination. (Currently, the Johnson and Johnson vaccination is not available at Richmond County Health Department sites, so individuals will receive doses of either Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.)

Residents becoming fully vaccinated at Richmond County Health Department site(s) on and after September 8, 2021 will receive the $100 incentive card on the same day of their second dose of vaccine.

There is waiting period of approximately 30 days between the first and second doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine, so residents should plan appropriately as incentive card supplies are limited and will only be given at the time of the resident’s second dose of vaccine.

Residents who became fully vaccinated, receiving their 2nd dose of vaccine, during the dates of August 19, 2021 and September 7, 2021 at the Richmond County Health Department vaccination site(s), including mobile units, will be able to pick their incentive cards up beginning Monday, September 13, 2021 at 2420 Windsor Spring Road between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

All residents wishing to receive an incentive card will be required to complete an affidavit attesting to their being a resident of Richmond County, including listing their name and address.

Richmond County Health Department will not distribute incentive cards to individuals who received their 2nd dose of vaccine at another clinic or provider during the eligibility time-frames.

Additionally, incentive cards will not be distributed to individuals receiving a booster vaccine regardless of when they receive a booster.

Incentive cards will be distributed to residents until the supply of cards has run out.

