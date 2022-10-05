RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office responded to a suspicious death that happened on Monday.

According to the Coroner’s Office, the incident was on the 600 block of Bennock Mill Road.

Authorities say Cherry Hoover, 64, was found dead in the driver’s seat of her SUV, which was parked in the front yard of her home and pronounced dead on the scene.

According to the incident report, Hoover’s roommate discovered her body and called 911 after finding Hoover unresponsive.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

No further information is available at this time.