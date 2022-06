A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

Augusta, GA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a fatal accident that took place on Saturday night.

Cortez Holden, 30 years old of Augusta, GA, was driving a Dodge Ram Truck when he lost control of the vehicle and overturned several times on Jimmy Dyess Parkway at Belair Road.

Holden was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected. Holden was pronounced dead on the scene at 11:00pm.

This is all the information we have at this time.