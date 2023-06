AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a woman, who was involved in a multi-vehicle accident.

According to the Coroner’s Office, the crash occurred on Saturday night on I-520 at exit 5, and multiple vehicles were involved.

The Coroner’s Office have identified the victim as Yikeyia Chandler, 32, of Hephzibah. Chandler was pronounced dead on the scene around 10:50 pm.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

No further details have been released.