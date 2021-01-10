Richmond County Coroners Office investigate suspicious death

Augusta (WJBF)-The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating after an Augusta man died at the AUMC, under what authorities say, are suspicious circumstances.

65-year-old Franklin Jones was transported from the Budgetel Hotel on 2051 Gordon Highway Authorities say that’s where he lived to Augusta University Medical Center by Southstar EMS.

Jones was pronounced dead at AUMC at around 5 P.M. He will be transported to the GBI Lab for an autopsy.

Authorities say he was assaulted at another location prior to being found unresponsive at the hotel.