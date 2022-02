AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner and Richmond County Deputies are on the scene of a crash.

It happened about 7:15 Thursday morning on the 3600 block of Wrightsboro Road at Belair Road.

According to dispatch, a motorcycle is involved.

No roads are blocked at this time.

The victim’s name will be released once next of kin is notified of the incident.

Motorists should use caution while in the area.