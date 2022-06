AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies and Coroner are on the scene of a deceased pedestrian in the middle of an Augusta roadway.

The incident happened about 12:35 Friday afternoon on the 2800 block of Meadowbrook Drive.

Both eastbound and westbound traffic on Meadowbrook Drive is being detoured through neighborhood streets.

Law enforcement is asking the public to avoid the area if possible.

