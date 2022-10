AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a suspicious death of a child that occurred Tuesday night.

6-month-old, Samson Scott, was transported to Augusta University Medical Center by EMS after being found unresponsive at his residence on Watkins Street.

Scott was pronounced dead at 11:00 p.m. at AUMC.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

This is a developing story.