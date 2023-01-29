RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Richmond County car crash left two people dead. The Coroner’s Office reports the double fatality happened Saturday night on Mike Padgett Highway at Hephzibah McBean Road. The crash killed 62-year-old Robert Allen Salter, of Piney Grove Road and 18-year-old Joshua Campagnari, of Jackson, South Carolina. Both died on the scene just before 2 a.m. The coroner reports they were in a vehicle traveling east on Hephzibah McBean Road that failed to stop, crossing over Mike Padgett Highway. The vehicle then hit a building. No autopsy will be done.