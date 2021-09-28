Richmond County BOE Police Department investigating threats at multiple schools

RICHMOND COUNTY (WJBF) – An investigation by Richmond County BOE Police Department into threats made regarding two Richmond County schools is underway this afternoon, according to a spokesperson for Richmond County Schools.

Glenn Hills High School is currently on soft lockdown after a threat was sent via airdrop message to several students this morning. A text message and voice alert was sent to Glenn Hills High parents and guardians at 11:58 a.m. The soft lockdown means there will be no student transitions or visitors to the building while the lockdown is in place.

Earlier this morning, parents at The Academy of Richmond County High School received a similar notification from the school system at 10 a.m. that threating airdrop messages had been sent to several students at the school. The school was also placed into soft lockdown while the situation was being investigated.

Shortly after 11 a.m., the school system announced that the source of the airdrop messages at The Academy of Richmond County High School had been identified and the school was taken off lockdown – but resource officers will remain at the school throughout the day.

Richmond County School System Safety and Security officers are continuing to investigate the threats made at Glenn Hills High School. Additional resource officers have been called to Glenn Hills and will keep a presence there throughout the day, according to Richmond County School System.