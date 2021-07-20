Richmond County BOE approves reopening school plan

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Department heads and several others hammered out the details of the return to school plan on Tuesday at the Richmond County school board. Schools will be fully operational this fall.

Many are excited about the start of school. Richmond County elementary students will return to their classes on Thursday, August 5th.

“Now we do have the three-foot requirement which is a change from the six-foot requirement that we were under last year,” said Richmond County Board of Education President Charlie Hannah.

Masks are not required at school but they are on buses.

Hannah said, “There may be a chance, a small chance but a chance that we may have to pivot to require masks for our K-5 students. Simply because they’re the ones right now probably the most at risk and are not getting vaccinated.”

School staff will continue to clean high-touch areas and facilities vigorously under the return plan. The first day of school for middle and high schoolers is Monday, August 9th. Online or eSchool starts the same day and more than 400 students are enrolled.

“No one is mandated to wear masks visiting our schools but we are giving our principals latitude in reference of the gatherings and access to the schools. The schools will be open but I’m pretty sure there will be some controls in place,” explained Hannah.

For in-person students, breakfast will be served in the classroom and there are no changes to lunch. Food distribution for eSchool students is being figured out. Pick-up spots will be determined by enrollment.

Sports this upcoming school year will be going with no COVID-19 restrictions.

Hannah added, “It’s just very important to phase in the process because it’s been more than 18 months since we’ve had our entire school system populated and I think it’s the best route that Dr. Bradshaw suggested.”

Open house for Richmond County schools are as follows:

Middle and high schools, August 2, 2021, Noon to 6:00 p.m.

Elementary and K-8 schools, August, 3, 2021, Noon to 6:00 p.m.

To view the full school reopening plan, click or tap here.