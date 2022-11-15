AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Advanced voting for the runoff election runs from November 28th through December 2nd.

Voters cast more than 60,000 ballots in the November election and turnout is expected to be strong in 3 weeks.

Four locations will open for early voting in Augusta.

That includes the municipal building, as well as the warren road, henry brigham, and the robert howard community centers.

“because we already have our four sites open for this election during the November Election, commissioners were asking for those sites to be opened earlier then scheduled. But we’re going ahead and opening them all up at the same time all four locations will be open.” said Travis Doss, Executive Director, Richmond County Board of Elections.

Absentee ballot applications can be submitted no later than November 28th for early processing.

“If a person requested an absentee ballot for the November election and they marked on that ballot that they were either elderly or disabled they will automatically get a ballot for the December runoff if a person was not in that category then they will need to do a separate request for the runoff” said Doss.

But if you haven’t already applied for absentee or you’re not sure if you’re eligible…

“want to make sure the voters if they’re not sure if they’re eligible for an absentee ballot give us a call go ahead and submit another application it would not hurt to submit one but if you need an absentee ballot the time is now to go ahead and request one”

The four sites will be open from 8:30 in the morning until 6p-m those days.