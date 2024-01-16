AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF)- Many people raising concerns about Richmond County leaders wanting to sale an historic school building that was built in the early 1930″s.

” and I just want to make it very clear this board has operated for many. many years. we hold executive session at the end of our meeting and if any decision is made in that we come out and we hold a public vote as we’re required to do by law” said Jimmy Atkins, District 8.

Richmond County school board member Jimmy Atkins setting the record straight about what took place happened during at the December meeting.

In December, the board took a vote to sale the historic Lamar Elementary School on Baker Ave sitting across the street from the Academy of Richmond County.

Some people who are against the sale say, they were taken by surprise.

” and I didn’t know that they were going to be, nor did anyone know they were going to be voting on it that night other than the school board members and unfortunately they didn’t let that be known to anyone in the community i think because they knew there was so much opposition they were we’re hoping to get it done without everyone making a big stink about it” said Michael Thurman, lives near Lamar School

Residents spoke in front of the board during Tuesday’s meeting to express why the old building shouldn’t be sold. While many others stood up in the audience.

” the residents have been told that the Lamar property other one of many being consider for development the contract reflects a plan specifically to build a mix use housing on the site” said Beth Meagher, lives near Lamar School.

” you’re not making anymore land they just gave away the park on Mary street to building some tiny homes now they’re selling this there’s no green space” said Thurman.

Thurman says he hopes the board holds off on selling the school and uses it for educational purposes.

“and that’s really all we’re asking is hold it for a few months lets have some meeting to talk about the best use of the space for the entire community not just for a group of people we don’t even know officially who they are there’s a lot of speculations, but we don’t know who they are” said Thurman.