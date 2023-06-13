AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – It may be the summer.. but Richmond County School System Board members say it’s time to educate parents on the do and don’ts of behavior.

Board members say this comes on the heels of countless reports of bad behavior toward teachers and administrators.

“cursing a teacher out just not working for me no more. I don’t know about nobody else parents coming in the schools wanting to do dome of the things they do just not working for me. So I’ll like to see our school code of conduct be strengthen and in the front of it we spell out to the parents what we’re not going to tolerate” said Venus Cain, District 9.

During Tuesday night’s board of education meeting, members approved to form a code of conduct committee.

They say the committee will help get the message out to parents before the upcoming school year to enforce rules.

“zero tolerance just don’t work we know that because there could be some extenuating circumstances some things can be handled without hard repercussions. I think as a board everyone knows we support our teachers and administration” said Shawnda Griffin, District 1

Jimmy Atkins with District 8 says the code of conduct doesn’t just apply to behavior issues.

“the pass school year we had more and more and more cases of children bringing the inappropriate things to school whether it was a toy gun a water gun some of these toy guns that I don’t even know what they’re called nowadays.” said Jimmy Atkins, District 8.

The committee plans to start meeting within the next week.